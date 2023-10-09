Can bright pulsars reveal presence of elusive dark matter?

Researchers have proposed a novel approach that could directly detect the elusive dark matter.

This can be done by studying pulsars, rapidly rotating neutron stars.

A team of astrophysicists from the universities of Amsterdam and Princeton has theorized tracking axions that may be present near a pulsar.

Axions are theoretical elementary particles that may potentially constitute dark matter.

If axions compose dark matter, then highly magnetized pulsars could cause these particles to radiate light, potentially revealing the enigmatic, hidden matter.

Pulsars could be “efficient axion factories”

Dark matter remains a fundamental mystery in our understanding of the cosmos.

Dark matter is thought to account for around 27 percent of the mass and energy in the universe, making it one of the most common kinds of matter in the universe.