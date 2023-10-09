Can bright pulsars reveal presence of elusive dark matter?Pulsar could glow axions — hypothetical particles that may make up dark matter.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 09, 2023 12:20 PM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 12:20 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of a highly bright pulsarPitris/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers have proposed a novel approach that could directly detect the elusive dark matter.This can be done by studying pulsars, rapidly rotating neutron stars. A team of astrophysicists from the universities of Amsterdam and Princeton has theorized tracking axions that may be present near a pulsar. Axions are theoretical elementary particles that may potentially constitute dark matter. If axions compose dark matter, then highly magnetized pulsars could cause these particles to radiate light, potentially revealing the enigmatic, hidden matter. Pulsars could be “efficient axion factories”Dark matter remains a fundamental mystery in our understanding of the cosmos.Dark matter is thought to account for around 27 percent of the mass and energy in the universe, making it one of the most common kinds of matter in the universe. See Also Related Most energetic gamma-ray emission detected from a pulsar Dying stars entirely made of elusive dark matter may erupt as 'invisible supernovae' Hunting for dark matter through gravitational waves However, astronomers do not yet have direct evidence of the existence of dark matter. They have known dark matter's presence by the gravitational force it exerts on other astronomical objects.Axions can be one potential candidate to ascertain the presence of dark matter directly. Notably, axions are theorized to be produced in vast quantities across the cosmos, and some particles may be converted into light under the influence of powerful electromagnetic fields.Hence, the most promising locations to search for these particles are regions with the most intense electric and magnetic fields, such as pulsars.Pulsars have a mass similar to our Sun, but their radius is noted to be much smaller, around 100,000 times smaller. Due to their compact size, pulsars rotate at extremely high speeds, emitting intense, narrow beams of radio radiation along their rotational axis. This rapid rotation transforms the neutron star into an exceptionally powerful electromagnet.Scientists state that pulsars could be “efficient axion factories.” “Every single second an average pulsar would be capable of producing a 50-digit number of axions. Because of the strong electromagnetic field around the pulsar, a fraction of these axions could convert into observable light,” noted the official release. The study is just the first step toward the detection of axionsHowever, the observation is, of course, more complex than theory. The light released by axions would constitute a tiny component of the overall radiation generated by these highly bright pulsars. This light could be detected in radio waves. To gain a more comprehensive understanding of this entire process, the team took the help of computational models.The team first created a comprehensive theoretical framework that helps explain the formation of axions, including their escape from the gravitational pull of neutron stars and the process by which they transition into low-energy radio waves during their escape.The theoretical considerations were then incorporated into computer models that used advanced numerical plasma simulations to mimic the creation of axions near pulsars. The transit of axions via the neutron star's electromagnetic fields was studied in this simulation.“This allowed the researchers to quantitatively understand the subsequent production of radio waves and model how this process would provide an additional radio signal on top of the intrinsic emission generated from the pulsar itself,” as the statement. The theoretical and simulation outcomes were subsequently tested using the data from 27 nearby pulsars. “The first comparison between simulations and actual pulsars has placed the strongest limits to date on the interaction that axions can have with light,” mentioned the release. The team states that the study can potentially advance the search for axions. The findings were published in the journal Physical Review Letters. Study abstract:Axions can be copiously produced in localized regions of neutron star magnetospheres where the ambient plasma is unable to efficiently screen the induced electric field. As these axions stream away from the neutron star they can resonantly transition into photons, generating a large broadband contribution to the neutron star’s intrinsic radio flux. In this Letter, we develop a comprehensive end-to-end framework to model this process from the initial production of axions to the final detection of radio photons, and derive constraints on the axion-photon coupling, gaγγ, using observations of 27 nearby pulsars. We study the modeling uncertainty in the sourced axion spectrum by comparing predictions from 2.5 dimensional particle-in-cell simulations with those derived using a semianalytic model; these results show remarkable agreement, leading to constraints on the axion-photon coupling that typically differ by a factor of no more than ∼2. The limits presented here are the strongest to date for axion masses 10−8 eV≲ma≲10−5 eV, and crucially do not rely on the assumption that axions are dark matter. 