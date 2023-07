Scientists recently conducted a study to understand the texture of gummy candies and the role played by polymers like gelatine and starch.

The findings have implications for the confectionery industry and the development of improved lab-produced foods.

The study also highlights the importance of overcoming challenges for successful 3D-printed food products.

When it comes to gummy candies, there's more to the story than meets the eye. Anyone who has faced the disappointment of biting into a gummy only to be met with a hard and stale texture can relate to this. In fact, it is precisely this aspect of mouthfeel that makes gummy candies, and many other foods, so appealing, even surpassing the importance of taste for many people.

Understanding the factors that contribute to the mouthfeel of gummy candies has a larger importance for food manufacturing in general. In a recent study published in Physics of Fluids by AIP Publishing, scientists from Ozyegin University and the Middle East Technical University embarked on a series of experiments to unravel the mysteries behind generating the perfect gummy mouthfeel.