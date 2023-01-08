Can you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out how

A new study compares five leading theories of intelligence.

The emerging field of network neuroscience may provide the most comprehensive theory of general intelligence.

The Network Neuroscience Theory proposes that intelligence is linked to the efficiency and flexibility of the brain's networks.

How do we know when someone is intelligent?

There are traits and achievements we could look for, based on our experience — maybe we evaluate a person's grades or if they make brilliant decisions. Over the years, scientists have been trying to come up with a more precise understanding of how intelligence works.