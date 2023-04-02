Canada got a seat in the Artemis 2 mission by bringing a ‘potato salad’

Ken Podwalski, a senior Canadian Space Agency (CSA) official involved with the Artemis 2 and Gateway negotiations, explained the metaphor by comparing the reputation of Canada's space robotics to the dinner guest who comes with a delicious side dish:

"People look at Canada and say, 'Canada, you guys make the best potato salad, bar none. It's the best potato salad you can get. Nobody does it like you,” he said.

Canadarms have become key components of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the ISS. Most notably the robotic arm starred in an incredible 2007 emergency spacewalk to fix a torn ISS solar panel.

In 2015, the future of the ISS collaboration was being discussed within Canada, and all agencies agreed building the new Canadarm3 was the primary aim. Podwalski once again likened the project to bringing the best potato salad to a dinner.

"Everybody expects Canada to bring the potato salad," he said. "The potato salad gets you in the door, no problem ... and it doesn't stop you from bringing anything else. You're now a part of the party. Now's a good time to bring up other things."