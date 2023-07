Crawford Lake in Canada has been proposed as the global reference point for the beginning of the Anthropocene — a new geological epoch defined by human activity as the dominant influence on the planet's climate and environment.

The proposal marks a significant step towards acknowledging the Anthropocene as a distinct epoch in geological history, which has substantial implications for understanding our impact on the Earth.

The beginning of the Anthropocene

Some geologists propose that we are currently living in the Anthropocene, a new epoch where human activity dominates the climate and environment.

However, scientific disagreement exists on its beginning, evidence, and whether it qualifies as a new geological age.