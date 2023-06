Scientists from Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai Medical Center have proposed the first study in the world that reveals a link between Y chromosome loss and cancer immunity in men.

The study suggests that as men age, some cells in their body, such as the white blood cells, start losing the Y chromosome, which allows cancer cells to escape the immune system and cause bladder cancer.

What’s more interesting is that the loss of the Y chromosome makes the cancer highly susceptible to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, a popular bladder cancer treatment.

“We are the first to show that loss of the Y chromosome in cancer can change the immune response of a person to such cancer. Basically, the Y chromosome regulates cancer immunity,” Dan Thorescu, one of the study authors and director of Cedars-Senai, told IE.