Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops from melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells in the skin. It is considered the most dangerous form of skin cancer due to its tendency to spread to other parts of the body.

Recent advances in cancer treatment have undoubtedly improved treatment options for melanoma patients. However, scientists continuously seek new approaches to tackle difficult-to-treat subsets of melanoma that rely on oncogenic gene expression for growth and resistance to therapy.

In a remarkable breakthrough, a team of researchers from Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has identified a gene that, when mutated, triggers cancer through an unusual mechanism: the impairment of a cell's ability to eliminate defective RNA strands, often referred to as the cell's "trash."