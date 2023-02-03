Latte foam? How cancer treatment could come from a surprising source

The oncology breakthrough dramatically shifts the cancer treatment paradigm for the upcoming years.

The biocompatible materials, GeMs, are prepared using foaming, thickening agents, and gas. The gas-entrapping foam can be used as an effective agent for transferring therapeutic gases to tumors.

GeMs have been reverse-engineered to accept oxygen and other gases as their components. A whipping siphon with safe and edible components is utilized to manufacture the GeMs foam in the lab – the whipping siphon is the same device baristas use to make milk foam.

Increased response to immunotherapy

James Byrne, MD, Ph.D., and Jianling Bi, Ph.D., at the University of Iowa, penned a research study with the journal Advanced Science, which found that GeMs directly deliver higher oxygen levels into tumors.

After receiving oxygen, tumors and cancer cells become more vulnerable to treatments, including immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and radiation. Multiple tests were conducted on mouse models with prostate cancer and a type of sarcoma to check the product's efficacy.

Byrne and other researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School conducted this research study as a multi-institutional effort.