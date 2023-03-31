Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Capella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observation

"I couldn't understand why we couldn't find something as large as a Boeing 777 (Malaysia Airlines Flight 370)."
Sade Agard
| Mar 31, 2023 07:13 AM EST
Created: Mar 31, 2023 07:13 AM EST
premium science
Capalla Space - the world's leading provider of commercial SAR imagery
Capalla Space - the world's leading provider of commercial SAR imagery.

Courtesy of Capella Space 

  • Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with the CEO of Capella Space- the world's leading commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery provider.
  • There is a growing demand for SAR satellites capable of 24/7 all-weather monitoring of the Earth.
  • We discuss some of the real-use cases for SAR technology, particularly in Ukrainian defense and humanitarian crises. 

The growth of the commercial space industry and advances in cloud computing have triggered a smallsat revolution, generating a wealth of space-based data. Yet, nearly all the companies currently offering smallsat services rely on optical satellites (which capture spectral bands on the visible spectrum), which can have difficulty providing quick and accurate Earth observation in poor weather conditions.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/02/image/jpeg/EzwQBPPiaorKhr5EpWyjOuqjzZNMjI0TGgqbZFi9.jpg
Space cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/wjhZ5bHSusFDAVg4ogIpuep51NfMCoYIBOvYp5Rp.jpg
This hypersonic hydrogen jet takes 4 hours to fly from Europe to Australia
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/24/image/jpeg/wTLbGiH7q7zFDKitCQ2YG5kUDEPuJUqN6zfqchod.jpg
Scientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2PrpqrPih0PeZBOXQ3SwNKgK67zGMWZix0Mp72zW.jpg
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
More Stories
scienceEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
Deena Theresa| 8/6/2022
scienceThe Moon keeps drifting away from Earth. Will it ever leave?
Paul Ratner| 10/29/2022
innovationMicrosoft Excel tips: 74 best shortcuts to become a spreadsheet guru
Christopher McFadden| 9/30/2022
science‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi film
Paul Ratner| 10/8/2022