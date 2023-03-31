Capella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observation

Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with the CEO of Capella Space- the world's leading commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery provider.

There is a growing demand for SAR satellites capable of 24/7 all-weather monitoring of the Earth.

We discuss some of the real-use cases for SAR technology, particularly in Ukrainian defense and humanitarian crises.

The growth of the commercial space industry and advances in cloud computing have triggered a smallsat revolution, generating a wealth of space-based data. Yet, nearly all the companies currently offering smallsat services rely on optical satellites (which capture spectral bands on the visible spectrum), which can have difficulty providing quick and accurate Earth observation in poor weather conditions.