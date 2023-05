Photosystem II is a protein complex that plays a critical role in photosynthesis.

New research has made significant progress in uncovering the steps involved in how Photosystem II works, aiming to better understand the process of photosynthesis and replicate it artificially.

Mimicking photosynthesis could create new ways to produce hydrogen and carbon-based fuels from carbon dioxide, leading to a more sustainable future.

Photosynthesis is essential for all life on our planet, yet there's still much we don't understand about it. One of the biggest mysteries is how a special protein complex called Photosystem II, which exists in plants, algae, and cyanobacteria, transforms sunlight into energy while simultaneously dividing water into oxygen.

Essentially, this protein complex is a vital component in the process that allows plants and other photosynthetic organisms to generate their own food and release oxygen into the atmosphere.

However, researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the SLAC (Stanford Linear Accelerator Center) National Accelerator Laboratory, and other institutions have finally unlocked a crucial secret of Photosystem II. They have published their findings in the journal Nature, revealing how nature has perfected the process of photosynthesis.