Car mechanic-like experiments shatter popular theory on origin of Earth's continents
A new study using various experiments demonstrates that a popular explanation proposed in 2018 for the iron-depleted, oxidized chemistry typical of Earth's continental crust is incorrect.
| May 17, 2023 05:11 AM EST
(1) Stock photo of Earth's continents from space (2) Interviewee Elizabeth Cottrell, research geologist and curator of rocks at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, loads an experiment in her lab at the museum.