Car mechanic-like experiments shatter popular theory on origin of Earth's continents

The origins of Earth's continents, which play a vital role in its habitability, have long baffled the scientific community.

A significant factor contributing to large portions of the Earth's surface being above sea level is the low iron content in the continental crust.

A recent study's experiments debunk a popular explanation for the characteristics that lead to the existence of dry land.

Earth, our cherished home in the cosmos, boasts a remarkable feature that sets it apart from its planetary peers—the continents, and their height above sea level. These colossal land masses, teeming with life and diversity, contribute to the unique habitability of our planet. Yet, the origins of Earth's continents, along with their distinct properties, have long puzzled scientists.

Apollo 8 pilot Bill Anders took this iconic photo of Earth from lunar orbit on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1968. Earth’s continents—unique in the solar system—are visible from space, rising above the ocean. NASA

Now, a new study by Elizabeth Cottrell, a research geologist and rock curator at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and Megan Holycross, an assistant professor at Cornell University, may have brought us closer to resolving this mystery.