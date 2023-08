In a recent study published in the National Academy of Sciences, geoscientists have disrupted long-standing notions surrounding volcanic eruptions.

For decades, water and shallow magma within the Earth's crust were believed as the main instigators of volcanic activity. However, these findings introduce a novel contender: gaseous carbon dioxide.

The study provides a clearer understanding of Earth's inner workings, which has implications for devising improved strategies for volcanic hazard preparedness.

Meet the CO2 'densimeter'

The new model proposes that basaltic volcanoes, commonly located within tectonic plates, are fueled by deep-seated magma residing approximately 20 to 30 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

"This completely changes the paradigm of how these eruptions happen," said senior author Esteban Gazel, at Cornell University, in a press release.