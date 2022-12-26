Concrete can now be a climate solution thanks to these carbon-eating blocks

Making concrete a climate solution

A new method that can be implemented by existing plants Carbicrete

"For every ton of concrete produced using the CarbiCrete process, 150 kilograms (kg) of CO 2 are abated/removed," said the Chief Marketing Officer of CarbiCrete, Yuri Mytko, to IE. In this way, the concrete blocks, or CMUs (concrete masonry units), have been designed with sustainability in mind.

The technology makes it possible to produce various precast building materials that are stronger, less expensive, and more sustainable than cement-based alternatives.

The company offers concrete manufacturers the process and support to implement this replacement technology in their existing plants. Mytko explained to IE that the process is identical to cement-based concrete-making with two key differences.

One is that ground steel slag, a by-product of steel-making, replaces cement in the mix, which acts as the binder. Additionally, the concrete is cured with CO 2 instead of heat and steam in a specialized, sealed absorption chamber, where the curing can occur.

During this carbonation process, the CO 2 is permanently captured and converted into stable calcium carbonates, filling the voids of the matrix to form a dense structure and giving the concrete its strength.

Since Carbicrete's process can be integrated into any existing concrete production plant, the company intends to license its carbon-negative concrete technology to manufacturers worldwide.