A mammal poo-based diet could be more nutritious than you think

A new and supposedly improved diet of droppings

“A handful of Nepenthes species have evolved away from carnivory towards a diet of animal scats,” said Robinson in a press release accompanying the new study.

“We found that nitrogen capture is more than two times greater in species that capture mammal droppings than in other Nepenthes. Insect prey is scarce on tropical peaks above 2200 meters, so these plants maximize nutritional returns by collecting and retaining fewer, higher-value nitrogen sources like tree-shrew droppings,” he added.

Robinson’s team examined isotope enrichment in Nepenthes tissue samples to compare the levels of externally acquired nitrogen and carbon present. In their revolutionary work, they compared the species that capture insects with those that focus on the collection of mammal excrements.

Carnivorous plants are replacing insects with animal droppings. yusnizam/iStock

To make sure their results were not skewed, they also tested co-occurring non-carnivorous plants as reference controls.

“They found that the heavier 15N isotope of nitrogen was significantly enriched in all Nepenthes tested as compared to non-carnivorous plants nearby, but that 15N levels were even greater in those Nepenthes specialized to capture mammal droppings,” stated the press release.

Nepenthes are some of the most recognisable carnivorous plants on Earth. They are known for their unique ability to capture and digest organic material in their modified leaves to acquire nitrogen and valuable nutrients that are naturally scarce in their habitats. There are around 160 known and named Nepenthes species.