Astronomers find pair of 'cataclysmic' stars orbiting each other once every 51 minutes

Surveying billions of stars

Burge and colleagues detailed their findings in a paper in the journal Nature. They specifically searched for signals of systems with ultrashort orbits by looking for dramatic light flashes in the survey as well as bursts of gravitational waves.

"This is a rare case where we caught one of these systems in the act of switching from hydrogen to helium accretion," explained Kevin Burdge, a Pappalardo Fellow in MIT's Department of Physics.

"People predicted these objects should transition to ultrashort orbits," Burdge continued, "and it was debated for a long time whether they could get short enough to emit detectable gravitational waves. This discovery puts that to rest."​

The group of astronomers discovered the new system in a massive star catalog compiled by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). ZFT uses a telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California to survey the sky in high resolution.

The survey has captured an eye-watering amount of information — it has taken more than 1,000 images of more than 1 billion stars, showing changes in brightness over days, months, and years.

Abstract:

Of more than a thousand known cataclysmic variables (CVs), where a white dwarf is accreting from a hydrogen-rich star, only a dozen have orbital periods below 75 minutes1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. One way to achieve these short periods requires the donor star to have undergone substantial nuclear evolution before interacting with the white dwarf10,11,12,13,14, and it is expected that these objects will transition to helium accretion. These transitional CVs have been proposed as progenitors of helium CVs13,14,15,16,17,18. However, no known transitional CV is expected to reach an orbital period short enough to account for most of the helium CV population, leaving the role of this evolutionary pathway unclear. Here we report observations of ZTF J1813+4251, a 51-minute-orbital-period, fully eclipsing binary system consisting of a star with a temperature comparable to that of the Sun but a density 100 times greater owing to its helium-rich composition, accreting onto a white dwarf. Phase-resolved spectra, multi-band light curves and the broadband spectral energy distribution allow us to obtain precise and robust constraints on the masses, radii and temperatures of both components. Evolutionary modelling shows that ZTF J1813+4251 is destined to become a helium CV binary, reaching an orbital period under 20 minutes, rendering ZTF J1813+4251 a previously missing link between helium CV binaries and hydrogen-rich CVs.