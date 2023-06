Prepare to step into the fascinating world of feline sniffing prowess! Scientists have harnessed a new computer simulation to unlock the secrets of our domestic cats' extraordinary sense of smell, according to a study published in PLOS Computational Biology on June 29.

They found that just like high-tech laboratory equipment, cats' convoluted nasal structures function as parallel coiled gas chromatographs, allowing them to analyze the chemical composition of substances efficiently.

Micro-CT imaging: What does a cat's nose tell you?

Vertebrates utilize their noses for both breathing and smelling. Odor detection within their nasal passages resembles the principles of gas chromatography, where the substance being analyzed is vaporized and carried through a tube by a continuous flow of gas.