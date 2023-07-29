CERN and NASA bring together 100 scientists to tackle open science

CERN and NASA bring together 100 scientists to tackle open scienceThe event saw over 70 different institutes represented from five different continents.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 29, 2023 10:49 AM ESTCreated: Jul 29, 2023 10:49 AM ESTscienceAn image of the scientists at the event.CERN Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.CERN, Europe’s leading particle physics laboratory, and NASA, the USA’s largest scientific agency, organized an event that bought together over 100 experts from around the world to discuss and learn how scientific bodies can promote the adoption of open science. The event saw over 70 different institutes represented from five different continents.This is according to a press release by CERN published on Friday.Open scienceOpen science refers to the process by which institutes make their research freely available to other scientists and collaborators and, to some extent, the public. In order to qualify as open science, the research should all be made available according to FAIR – findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable – practices. See Also Related Visit the famous CERN Research Center from the comfort of your home Scientists at CERN devise an even more powerful particle accelerator than LHC Scientists disagree with NASA on the future of the New Horizons mission “In late 2022, a small group got together and started thinking: CERN and NASA both have open science policies. What can we do to push open science forward and make a difference?” explained Chelle Gentemann, leader of NASA’s Transform to Open Science mission and conference co-chair. NASA and CERN both boast already-developed open science policies, however, many attendees of the conference came from institutes that are just beginning to implement these processes.“We’re having conversations that many people here have not necessarily had before, and addressing issues that may not yet have been addressed,” said Kamran Naim, head of open science at CERN and conference co-chair. “As an organization, we believe we have an obligation to share what we have learned and our technologies like Zenodo across the scientific community, not because it’s the politically right thing to do for CERN, but because it’s the right thing to do for science.”Openness and collaborationCERN has most notably seen values of openness and collaboration enshrined in the CERN Convention since its creation in 1953 that have led the organization down a path that saw the inclusion of open science. “CERN is an example of the power of collaboration,” said Charlotte Warakaulle, CERN director for international relations. “We need to work together to promote open science. We hope this summit will serve to foster new links and new collaborations in support of open science.”All organizers of the conference hope the event will serve to usher in an era where open, FAIR, efficient and collaborative science can be practiced in the same way across borders and disciplines. “We hope that this conference offers the opportunity to engage and develop links in open science across diverse groups,”said Kevin Murphy, chief science data officer at NASA. “We need everyone to be able to transform to an open, equitable and transformative scientific future.”The event took place from July 10 to 14. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Watch SpaceX spray thousands of gallons of water for Starship testSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2Our understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceA special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleThe world's fastest supercomputer with a processing power of 4 exaflops unveiledChina built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000The Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?Decoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationParadox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncovered Job Board