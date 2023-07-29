CERN and NASA bring together 100 scientists to tackle open science

CERN, Europe’s leading particle physics laboratory, and NASA, the USA’s largest scientific agency, organized an event that bought together over 100 experts from around the world to discuss and learn how scientific bodies can promote the adoption of open science. The event saw over 70 different institutes represented from five different continents.

This is according to a press release by CERN published on Friday.

Open science

Open science refers to the process by which institutes make their research freely available to other scientists and collaborators and, to some extent, the public. In order to qualify as open science, the research should all be made available according to FAIR – findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable – practices.