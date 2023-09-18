CERN researchers continue to look for elusive monopoles

Researchers at the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN) are among those physicists who have been looking for magnetic monopoles. A recently published paper from the ATLAS Collaboration at CERN has confirmed that it continues to look for the elusive particle, a press release said.

The ATLAS Collaboration is one of science's most significant collaborative efforts. Its webpage states that it consists of 000 members and 3,000 scientific authors comprised of physicists, engineers, technicians, students, and support staff from around the world.

ATLAS is the largest general-purpose particle detector at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN and is tasked with detecting phenomena that have previously not been observed. The collaboration was instrumental in discovering the Higgs boson and has focused on the elusive magnetic monopole.