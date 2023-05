A new species of marine reptile, that may have reached a whopping 14.4 meters in length, has been discovered by University of Portsmouth paleontologists.

Megan Jacobs, a co-author of the paper, accidentally discovered four huge vertebrates while photographing an ichthyosaur skeleton at the Abingdon County Hall Museum in Oxfordshire.

Pliosaurs were massive fearsome predators

In the Late Jurassic oceans 145–152 million years ago, pliosaurs were the leading predators. They had four flippers that served as strong paddles to propel them through the water, as well as massive skulls with teeth as big as a T. rex and enormous protruding teeth. They may have eaten smaller marine crocodiles, long-necked plesiosaurs, and ichthyosaurs by biting them and ripping portions off of them, according to Professor David Martill, lead author of the paper.