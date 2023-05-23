Chances of pregnancy might be reduced in women engaged in shift work

Previous studies have shown that younger women who work late night shifts and are exposed to that environment for long durations might possibly need fertility treatment, as this may impair fertility and gestational success. But does that also hold true for women who are doing shift work?

Possibly, but the underlying mechanisms of these changes have not yet been fully understood.

A new study presented at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology has attempted to decode how a shift in the sleep-wake cycle affects fertility in female mice.

The team carried out their experiments in an animal-based model by constantly shifting the Circadian rhythm, the 24-hour internal clock in our brain that tells us to sleep when it’s dark, wake when it's light, and regulates the cycle of alertness.