Astronomers used Chandra X-ray data to shed stunning new light on James Webb images

A NASA press statement explains that James Webb "is designed to work in concert with NASA's many other telescopes as well as facilities both in space and on the ground."

Chandra data highlights unseens details in James Webb images

By combining X-ray data from Chandra with James Webb's infrared data, NASA says they showed "how the power of any of these telescopes is only enhanced when joined with others."

The Chandra data comes from previous images taken by the same regions of the sky, with that data then being added over that of James Webb to create composite images. The new data has helped to uncover new, previously unseen information hidden in James Webb's images.

In the first-ever scientific James Webb image of SMACS 0723, for example, the Chandra data (in blue) reveals gas with temperatures of tens of millions of degrees, with a total mass of approximately 100 trillion times that of our Sun.

The updated image of SMACS 0723 reveals new details in blue. Source: NASA/CXC/SAO; IR (Spitzer): NASA/JPL-Caltech; IR (Webb): NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

For the Carina Nebula image, meanwhile, NASA says, "the diffuse X-ray emission in the top half of the image likely comes from hot gas from the three hottest, most massive stars in the star cluster. They are all outside the field of view of the Webb image."