Chandrayaan-3 records temperature changes on lunar surface

Soon after its successful landing, the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover began gathering data from the lunar south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has recently released the first temperature profile of the Moon's surface around the south pole. Notably, it is the first temperature profile ever obtained of the lunar south pole.

The ISRO posted on X about the first data measurements beamed back from one of the lander’s payloads: ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment).

This is the first scientific data that ISRO has released, just days after the historic soft-landing of the lander module, which includes a tiny rover, on the lunar surface.