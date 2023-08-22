Chang'e-4 data reveals hidden crater beneath Moon's surface

The Chang'e-4 mission from China has provided crucial information on the moon's upper 1,000 feet (300 meters) layer of the surface.

According to Live Science, the data might give vital insights into the hidden surface mechanisms that shaped the moon over billions of years.

The data returned by the probe was evaluated by a team of experts led by Jianqing Feng of the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona.

Data collected using ground-penetrating radar

Chang'e-4 is the first such mission to land on the far side of the Earth’s natural satellite in 2018.

It has been mounted with a Yutu-2 rover, which consists of an advanced ground-penetrating instrument: the Lunar Penetrating Radar (LPR).