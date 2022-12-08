Astronomers reconstruct the chaotic birth of a 2500-year-old nebula

The research opens the door for future JWST nebula investigations. It sheds light on fundamental astrophysical phenomena, including binary star interactions and colliding winds, with implications for supernovae and gravitational wave systems.

The star's death engulfed 'innocent bystanders'

"It was nearly three times the size of our Sun but much younger, about 500 million years old. It created shrouds of gas that have expanded out from the ejection site and left a remnant dense white dwarf star with about half the mass of the Sun- but approximately the size of the Earth," said lead author Professor Orsola De Marco in a press release.

"We were surprised to find evidence of two or three companion stars that probably hastened its death as well as one more 'innocent bystander' star that got caught up in the interaction," she revealed.

The study also used images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Gaia Space Telescope, the San Pedro de Mártir Telescope in Mexico, and the ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile for the reconstruction.

"When we first saw the images, we knew we had to do something. We must investigate! The community came together, and from this one image of a randomly chosen nebula, we were able to discern much more precise structures than ever before. The promise of the James Webb Space Telescope is incredible," said De Marco, president of the International Astronomical Union Commission on Planetary Nebulae.