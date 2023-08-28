ChatGPT falls short of students in math and economics

ChatGPT is one of the most used generative AI tools in the world right now. With the ability to learn and train itself after interacting with people, ChatGPT has proven to be a valuable tool in many industries. Specifically for school-aged and university students.

It has the ability to produce succinct, comprehensive, and structured answers. And that’s why it’s difficult to differentiate between an essay written by a research student and a chatbot.

So, when chatbots like ChatGPT cropped up, so did anti-ChatGPT LLMs over plagiarism concerns. These AI detectors are aimed at finding out if a text has been generated by ChatGPT. And now, researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi have examined the potential of ChatGPT as a tool for plagiarism.