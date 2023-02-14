This chemical compound can reduce harmful industrial emissions
Researchers from China and Spain have made a rare breakthrough in the search for solutions to industrial pollution – discovering an improved, cost-effective form of microporous silicates known as zeolites.
This new type, called ZEO-3, is both highly porous and extremely stable – making it ideal for use with contaminant cleaning systems like catalytic converters. The discovery could lead to significant progress in reducing global emissions levels.
ZEO-3- highly stable zeolite
Zeolites are microporous silicates featured with catalysts, cation exchanges, and absorbents. The brand-new ZEO-3 contains a multidimensional, interconnected system of extra-large pores that open through windows produced by 16 and 14-silicate tetrahedra.
The researchers from ICMM stated that ZEO-3 is made from a low-cost material that helps in removing volatile organic compounds VOCs. This feature makes it excellent as compared to other metal-organic frameworks and other zeolites.
Busting a 1-in-80-year breakthrough
Jian Li said that it had been a goal of researchers for more than 80 years to build a three-dimensional stable and ultra-large-porous silicate zeolite. And scientists from Jilin University have finally achieved a remarkable feat – the design and synthesis of an ultra-large porous silicate zeolite – ZEO-3.
This novel material has three-dimensional stability, allowing greater capacity to store or react with large molecules than previously existing zeolites. The researchers adapted a new dimensional chain silicate to a three-dimensional strategy instead of directly building a mesh structure.
Russell E. Morris- a professor from the University of St. Andrews, stated that this mechanism is somewhat similar to click chemistry – the methodology used to snap together molecules. This methodology also won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year. He further explained that the silicate chains are lined up to connect to a highly crystalline. As a result, it offers hitherto unforeseen potential for distinct applications.
Aid in reducing pollution
ZEO-3 is an astounding and revolutionary material with ultra-large pore systems capable of withstanding incredibly high temperatures. Despite having a density akin to water, one gram yields 1000 square meters, covering the surface area inside a soccer field when spread out.
The newly discovered ZEO-3 zeolite is composed of pure silica. It features an ultra-high stability structural design with pores larger than 10 angstroms, enabling it to deliver powerful organic molecule absorption capabilities, aiding in reducing air pollution from exhaust fumes.
This new research shows promise for various industries, including petrochemicals, due to its impressive purifying functions!
