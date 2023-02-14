This chemical compound can reduce harmful industrial emissions

ZEO-3- highly stable zeolite

Zeolites are microporous silicates featured with catalysts, cation exchanges, and absorbents. The brand-new ZEO-3 contains a multidimensional, interconnected system of extra-large pores that open through windows produced by 16 and 14-silicate tetrahedra.

The researchers from ICMM stated that ZEO-3 is made from a low-cost material that helps in removing volatile organic compounds VOCs. This feature makes it excellent as compared to other metal-organic frameworks and other zeolites.

Busting a 1-in-80-year breakthrough

Jian Li said that it had been a goal of researchers for more than 80 years to build a three-dimensional stable and ultra-large-porous silicate zeolite. And scientists from Jilin University have finally achieved a remarkable feat – the design and synthesis of an ultra-large porous silicate zeolite – ZEO-3.

This novel material has three-dimensional stability, allowing greater capacity to store or react with large molecules than previously existing zeolites. The researchers adapted a new dimensional chain silicate to a three-dimensional strategy instead of directly building a mesh structure.

Russell E. Morris- a professor from the University of St. Andrews, stated that this mechanism is somewhat similar to click chemistry – the methodology used to snap together molecules. This methodology also won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year. He further explained that the silicate chains are lined up to connect to a highly crystalline. As a result, it offers hitherto unforeseen potential for distinct applications.