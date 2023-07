A researcher has used the technique of chemical mapping to study the spiral arms of our home galaxy: the Milky Way.

According to Keith Hawkins, assistant professor at The University of Texas at Austin, chemical cartography might help us better grasp the structure and evolution of our galaxy.

“Much like the early explorers, who created better and better maps of our world, we are now creating better and better maps of the Milky Way,” mentioned Hawkins in an official release.

Mapping the Milky Way

By calculating the presence of young stars, such maps can be generated. According to the statement, the number of young stars in a specific area may predict the existence of the Milky Way arm.