For the first time ever, scientists have succeeded in slowing down (in simulation) a chemical reaction by around 100 billion times. Using a quantum computer, the researchers simulated and then "observed" the reaction in super slow motion.

Super slow motion

"It is by understanding these basic processes inside and between molecules that we can open up a new world of possibilities in materials science, drug design, or solar energy harvesting," explained Joint lead researcher and Ph.D. student Vanessa Olaya Agudelo. "It could also help improve other processes that rely on molecules interacting with light, such as how smog is created or how the ozone layer is damaged," she added.