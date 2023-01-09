Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction

One of the most severe extinction

Occurred 250 million years ago, the Permian mass extinction is the most severe of the big five mass extinction events, with the loss of 80 percent of marine and terrestrial species. In reaction to a palaeoclimate emergency brought on by the eruption of a continental-scale volcano that covered much of present-day Siberia, there was a catastrophic loss of biodiversity.

Because of the large-scale greenhouse warming caused by the release of enormous amounts of carbon locked up in the Earth's interior into the atmosphere, a breach in the ozone layer on Earth coincided with this case of global warming. A breach in the ozone layer on Earth coincided with this case of global warming.

Alisporites tenuicorpus, the pollen grain used in the study. The University of Nottingham

"Plants require sunlight for photosynthesis but need to protect themselves and particularly their pollen against the harmful effects of UV-B radiation. To do so, plants load the outer walls of pollen grains with compounds that function like sunscreen to protect the vulnerable cells to ensure successful reproduction," Professor Barry Lomax from the University of Nottingham explained.

"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains recovered from Tibet and detected much higher concentrations in those grains that were produced during the mass extinction and peak phase of volcanic activity," Liu Feng added.