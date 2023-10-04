Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Chemistry Nobel Prize goes to quantum dots that guide surgeons

From LED lights to medical imaging, quantum dots have many varied applications.
Loukia Papadopoulos
Oct 04, 2023
The three recipients of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The creation of quantum dots earned its developers the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023, an invention that could have also been a contender for the Physics Prize. These tiny elements of nanotechnology, which are so miniature that their size dictates their properties, are today used in many useful and practical applications and have even been reported to direct surgeons as they tackle tricky tumor tissue.

Governed by quantum phenomena

The award went to Moungi G. Bawendi of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, MA, USA, Louis E. Brus of Columbia University, New York, NY, USA and Alexei I. Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., New York, NY, USA.

The 2023 Chemistry Nobel Laureates were successful at creating these minuscule quantum dot particles whose properties are governed by quantum phenomena. Over the last few years, these tiny objects have become increasingly crucial to the field of nanotechnology and are also branching out in other areas.

“Quantum dots have many fascinating and unusual properties. Importantly, they have different colors depending on their size,” said Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. 

By simply altering their size, quantum dots may emit light with various colors and wavelengths. This property is known as "quantum confinement” and works by precisely controlling the size of the quantum dots during their synthesis, allowing researchers to produce materials that emit light across the entire visible spectrum.

For years, it was considered theoretically feasible for size-dependent quantum effects to occur in nanoparticles. However, few people thought that this process would actually be put to use in real life some day.

This all changed when Ekimov was successful in producing size-dependent quantum effects in colored glass at the beginning of the 1980s. Brus followed in his path, becoming the first scientist in the world to demonstrate size-dependent quantum effects in particles freely circling in fluid just a few years later. Finally, Bawendi's 1993 revolution consisting of the chemical synthesis of quantum dots produced nearly flawless particles that could at last be used in applications.

Many current and potential future applications

Today, quantum dots are ideal for use in displays, such as LED-backlit LCD TVs, where they enhance color accuracy and brightness, and as key components in lighting applications to achieve a wide range of colors and reduce energy consumption. They are also used as contrast agents in biomedical imaging because their unique optical properties allow for the highly sensitive and precise imaging of biological structures at the cellular and molecular levels.

They are now also being explored for use in solar cells because they have the ability to capture different parts of the solar spectrum with different-sized quantum dots, making it possible to increase the efficiency of converting sunlight into electricity. Other potential applications are as diverse as they are many including telecommunications and optical data storage, quantum information processing, quantum cryptography, and quantum communication, and drug delivery and therapeutic applications in medicine.

