Chemistry Nobel Prize goes to quantum dots that guide surgeons

The creation of quantum dots earned its developers the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023, an invention that could have also been a contender for the Physics Prize. These tiny elements of nanotechnology, which are so miniature that their size dictates their properties, are today used in many useful and practical applications and have even been reported to direct surgeons as they tackle tricky tumor tissue.

Governed by quantum phenomena

The award went to Moungi G. Bawendi of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, MA, USA, Louis E. Brus of Columbia University, New York, NY, USA and Alexei I. Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., New York, NY, USA.