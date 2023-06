For more than a century, the process of creating and developing new molecules has revolved around chaining together a series of reliable chemical reactions to produce the compound you wanted.

But if you wanted to change an individual atom in the molecule's core, known as the molecular skeleton, you would often have to disassemble most of the molecule, if not all of it. This is a time-consuming process that has turned new drug discovery into a laborious process.

That has changed in recent years though, as Nature highlights. A new technique pioneered by University of Chicago chemist Mark Levin and others called skeletal editing is making it possible for individual atoms in a molecular skeleton to be swapped out or deleted without having to disassemble entire molecules.