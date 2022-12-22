Chernobyl's Elephant's Foot: A stark reminder of a nuclear disaster

One of the remains left behind from the accident is a highly radioactive lava-like material nicknamed the Elephant’s Foot. It is an enormous mass of a rare substance called corium, approximately 10 feet (3 meters) in length. Just a few minutes of exposure to it is enough to kill a person due to its high radiation levels.

Chernobyl nuclear power plant Blinoff/iStock

Discovery of the Elephant’s Foot

A few months after the explosion, a team of engineers was sent to investigate the remains of the reactor. They discovered an enormous mass located in the basement of the plant. They immediately named it the Elephant’s Foot due to its resemblance to the foot of an elephant.

The team proceeded to take a series of photographs and collect samples of the structure. The samples were used to determine the high levels of radiation being emitted by the mass. An important part of the investigation into the Chernobyl disaster was the discovery of the Elephant's Foot. It helped scientists to understand the full extent of the damage caused by the explosion.

Formation and composition of the Elephant’s Foot

After the explosion, the radioactive material from the reactor traveled nearly 6.5 feet (2 meters) into the bottom of the reactor vessel and dropped to the floor of the containment area. Here, it reacted with the concrete of the containment area, changing composition. Eventually, it cooled down and solidified to form the Elephant’s Foot. It is estimated to have reached a temperature of over 4,712 degrees Fahrenheit (2,600 Celsius) during the disaster.

The Elephant’s Foot is a large mass of highly radioactive and molten material known as corium. It is made of a mixture of highly radioactive materials, including uranium, plutonium, and other fission products. It is also composed of concrete, sand, and other materials that were present in the reactor’s core and concrete containment area at the time of the explosion.