Here's how a 'monstrous tsunami' killed dinosaurs and changed the world order forever

Researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) and Purdue University examined geological data from over 165 locations across the globe. Interestingly, the findings from these sites match with the results demonstrated by their model about the tsunami’s impact. Co-author and associate professor at Purdue University, Brandon Johnson tells IE, “Our simulations of the global propagation of the tsunami show that the tsunami was so large that several meter waves reached most of the world's coastlines.”

Johnson claims that there is almost no comparison between the Chicxulub tsunami and modern tsunamis. For instance, the Chicxulub tsunami had 30,000 times the energy of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake-tsunami that caused the deaths of approximately 230,000 people. So, if a tsunami like this happened today, it would devastate coastal populations worldwide.

What does the tsunami impact model suggest?

A tsunami wave. Todd Turner/Unsplash

When geologists examine different sites, they come across sedimentary deposits containing fossils from different ages. Such deposits are often found to be containing remains from different time periods grouped together. In such a case scientists draw a line or boundary between the grouped deposits in order to study them better.

The parts of sedimentary records found exposed on land or recovered in drill cores, where such boundaries can be marked are called 'boundary sections'. To develop their model, the researchers employed advanced computer programs to examine the boundary sections from various sites. Plus, they also went through various earlier studies dealing with the K-Pg extinction.

Maximum tsunami wave amplitude, in centimeters, following the asteroid impact 66 million years ago. Range et al. in AGU Advances, 2022

The scientists' model predicts that 66 million years ago, an 8.7 mile (14 kilometre) wide asteroid hit the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico at a speed of 27,000 miles per hour (12 kilometres per second). The impact from the asteroid resulted in the formation of a crater (Chicxulub) having a diameter of 62 miles (100 kilometers). Soon gigantic clouds of dust covered the surrounding environment.