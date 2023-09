A new 4.5-billion-yuan (about $618 million) particle collider is on the cards for China in the coming years, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. Specifically designed to test the "Standard Model" of particle physics, construction of the facility will begin, it is hoped, within three years. Called the Super Tau-Charm Facility (STCF), once operational, the facility will produce huge amounts of subatomic particles known as tau leptons and charm quarks to help better understand how they come together to form larger matter structures.

Charming to be sure

“STCF will allow China to lead the world in tau-charm physics and related technologies for decades to come,” said project chief scientist Zhao Zhengguo of the University of Science and Technology of China. “It will also address cutting-edge scientific questions such as the nature of strong interaction and why the universe is dominated by matter instead of antimatter,” Zhao added.