Student-made invisibility coat aims to hide wearers from AI cameras

Since many security cameras typically use infrared thermal imaging to identify people, the coat's ability to create a distinctive heat pattern is another way of avoiding detection at night.

Called the "InvisDefense" coat, it was created by a team of four graduate students from Wuhan University in China. The coat was also one of the proposals that won first place in the first "Huawei Cup," a cybersecurity innovation competition sponsored by Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Wei Hui, a Ph.D. student in computer science who created the coat's fundamental algorithm, told VICE World News that "we spent a lot of energy preparing for this, including this product’s design and development." He also told VICE that the InvisDefense skin gives you a "novel" way to get around the AI technology that security cameras use to find people.

The accuracy of pedestrian identification was reduced by 57% when the students tested the coat on on-campus security cameras. Finding a balance between deceiving the camera and human sight was claimed to be one of the coat's primary development challenges.