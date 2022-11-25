Fusion energy is one step closer thanks to developments in China, according to Chinese state media

ITER's developer, the Southwestern Institute of Physics, said on Tuesday that the components, which must withstand scorching gas, known as plasma, up to 270 million Fahrenheit (150 million degrees Celsius), inside ITER's TOKAMAK doughnut-shaped chamber, "exceeded design performance and are ready for mass production."

The result has been praised as “a substantial breakthrough after thousands of experiments and 18 years of hard work” and another example of China “fulfilling its commitments to ITER,” Chen Jiming, the institute's top scientist, told the SCMP.

54 of the 440 panels required for the reactor are being made by China, one of the seven participants in the ITER project. Together, they will make up the so-called "first wall" of ITER, a vital component created to shield the reactor's interior by soaking up most of the radiation and heat from the plasma.

The panels, made of layers of beryllium, copper alloy, and stainless steel, measuring 3.2 x 4.9 feet (1 by 1.5 meters), must endure a heat load of 4.7 megawatts per square meter.

“By comparison, the solar radiation hitting Earth is about 0.001 megawatts per square meter. That is the heat we feel on our body while standing under the sun at the equator in summer at mid-day,” explained ITER director-general Pietro Barabaschi.