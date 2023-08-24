China puts ban on seafood in response to Fukushima wastewater

China announced today that it has suspended the import of aquatic products and edible aquatic animals from Japan due to the country’s decision to release the treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the oceans.

China, in a statement, said that the step has been taken “in order to comprehensively prevent the risk of radioactive contamination of food safety caused by the discharge of Fukushima nuclear contaminated water into the sea, protect the health of Chinese consumers, and ensure the safety of imported food…”

Big blow to the fishing community

China’s suspension comes on the same day the Fukushima nuclear plant began the release of the 1 million tons of tainted water it's holding in 1,000 massive tanks – enough to fill 500 Olympic-size pools.