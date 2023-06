The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that China has allegedly succeeded in creating a new method of producing the highly-explosive CL-20 that makes it five times more shock resistant. If true, this could lead to large-scale mass production of the explosive that could be incorporated into various Chinese projectiles and missiles.

CL-20, otherwise known as Hexanitrohexaazaisowurtzitane is one of the most explosive non-nuclear substances on Earth, and its designation "CL-20" is derived from the research facility where it was initially synthesized (China Lake facility of the Naval Air Weapons Station in California, USA).

CL-20 has a higher energy output and lower sensitivity to shock and friction compared to other commonly used military explosives such as RDX and HMX. This makes it potentially very valuable for military applications, although its high production costs have limited its widespread adoption. According to a 2021 study commissioned by the Pentagon's US Energetics Technology Centre, China has used this explosive in some of its newest weapons.