Survey: China is slowly diminishing US dominance over science

"Research fuels the race for knowledge. While the United States continues to lead the world in research influence, China continues to close the gap," said David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate.

"Indeed, the 2022 list reflects a transformational rebalancing of scientific and scholarly contributions at the top level through the globalization of the research enterprise."

According to Clarivate's citation list, which assesses scientists' academic effect, scientists in 21 fields received almost 7,000 designations this year.

China doubled the percentage of 'highly cited researchers'

The list noted scientists who have significantly influenced the field through the publication of highly cited articles over the past ten years. The ranking evaluates each nation's research capacity and updates global trends in scientific research.

The U.S. still holds the top spot as the institutional home of 38.3% of the nominated scientists. However, this year, there was a loss of 1.4 percentage points, and there has been a five-point decline since 2018, noted the survey.

While as in recent years, China has demonstrated a promising trend. Over the course of five years, the proportion increased from 7.9 in 2018 to 16.2 in 2022, more than double China's percentage of "highly cited researchers."