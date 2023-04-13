China to launch 'Chinese Super Masons' robot to build lunar bases with moon soil by 2028

Another recent research, funded by NASA, and published in the journal New Space, analyzed the challenges of construction in situations where lunar dust would swirl around during launches or landings.

That's a lot of theory and lab experiments. But, who will initiate action and build a lunar base with moon soil first?

Turns out, China will.

And they even have an estimated time of action.

Work to build the lunar base with moon soul will begin in five years

Chinese media reported that China plans to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, with the work set to kick off in five years.

A recent conference, the Extraterrestrial Construction Conference held at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, saw more than 100 Chinese scientists, researchers, and space contractors getting together to discuss ways to build infrastructure on the moon.

According to Changjiang Daily, Ding Lieyun, an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said a team is designing a robot named "Chinese Super Masons" to make bricks out of lunar soil.

"Building a habitat on the moon is needed for long-term lunar explorations, and will certainly be realized in the future," Ding said. He also understood the difficulty of achieving the mission in the short term, the report stated.