China-sized lava eruption may have frozen Earth 717 million years ago

Massive volcanic eruptions that occurred 719 million years ago in present-day Canada might hold the key to a chilling mystery: the Earth's "Snowball Earth" event that engulfed the planet in ice for a staggering 57 million years.

A recent study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters reveals that these eruptions released lava that covered 860,000 square miles — larger than Argentina and perhaps even China.

The fresh rocks were then bombarded by acidic rain, leading to a chemical reaction that could have triggered the extensive ice formation.

How did Snowball Earth begin?

The cause of this ancient glaciation event, known as "Sturtian glaciation," has long puzzled scientists. It coincided with a massive volcanic outburst called the Franklin large igneous province (LIP) in Canada, hinting at a potential connection. However, the exact timing remained uncertain — until now.