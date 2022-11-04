China plans on sending monkeys to its space station to have sex

In the six decades of human space endeavor, there is no record of large animal copulation in space. Scientific missions onboard space shuttles or even the International Space Station (ISS), have carried various life forms, ranging from bacteria to astronauts, who are also experiments in themselves but never have the bigger animals docked, as they would on Earth.

Can one have sex in space?

At a microscopic scale, bacteria can reproduce sexually, so they have had sex in space and returned to Earth. As the size of the organism increases, there are a fair number of problems crop up. Luckily, having a scientific outlook means that we also understand what might be causing these problems.

In a letter to Physiology News Magazine, Adam Watkins, a professor of reproductive and developmental physiology, wrote that staying physically close in zero gravity was quite hard as the lower blood pressure that astronauts experience in space means that maintaining erections and staying aroused were also difficult.

Not to forget that the ISS and spacecraft are severely cramped for space, which leaves no scope for personal, intimate moments even though the vastness of the universe is just beyond the wall.