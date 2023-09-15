China or US - who is really winning the supercomputer race?

A supercomputer is faster, more expensive, and much bigger than your humble personal computer. They are used by scientists and researchers in tech companies and labs to test theories and models with intensive databases.

Keeping a tab on which is the fastest supercomputer in the world is the Top500 List, which comes out twice every year – in November and June. It is the most coveted and sought-after ranking of the top supercomputers in the world. However, over the years, the rankings have been affected due to sociopolitical factors.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Jack Dongarra, professor at the University of Tennessee and also the co-founder of the Top500 list, said that China has three next-generation supercomputers that are up and running in the country but the world doesn’t know about them because of US sanctions.