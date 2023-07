Chinese space tech company LandSpace is gearing up to launch its revolutionary methane-propelled rocket, the Zhuque-2 (ZQ 2), for the second time sometime this year. Scheduled to blast off from the company's launch facility in the Gobi Desert, the mission will deliver a satellite into space. LandSpace, widely considered China's answer to SpaceX, the launch is hoped to cement further the utility of using methane as a reliable next generation of rocket fuel.

In December, the ZQ 2 rocket undertook its maiden flight at the Jiuquan center. The rocket successfully surpassed the Karman Line, the universally accepted boundary between Earth's atmosphere and the edge of space. Unfortunately, it experienced a malfunction during its second stage and could not attain orbit.