China will launch an impactor spacecraft to alter asteroid trajectory

If all goes according to plan, the mission will be the second planetary defense test to collide with an asteroid following NASA's DART mission last year.

China's planetary defense mission

2019 VL5 is a small asteroid measuring roughly 108 feet (33 meters) in diameter that orbits the Sun roughly once every 365 days, meaning it often comes close to Earth.

Though it's classified as a near-Earth asteroid (NEA) by NASA, it isn't categorized as a potentially hazardous space rock, as simulations show it won't impact Earth in the foreseeable future.

China's planetary defense test mission to 2019 VL5 is scheduled to launch in 2025 aboard a Long March 3B rocket. Much like NASA's DART mission, China's planetary defense mission will include an observer spacecraft and an impactor spacecraft that will collide with the 2019 VL5 to alter its movement.

In a report from the Chinese state media outlet CCTV in November last year, Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program, explained that each spacecraft would follow a separate trajectory. The observer will reach 2019 VL5 first to analyze the space rock and study its topography. Meanwhile, the impactor will arrive a little later and collide with the asteroid.