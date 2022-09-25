China aims to pilot drone swarm with its advanced 'Mighty Dragon' fighters

"The purpose of building such a twin-seat J-20 is not to treat it simply as a trainer, its major role then will almost certainly be to coordinate with drones," said Yang Wei, the chief designer of the aircraft, in an article published in Ordnance Industry Science Technology.

"As a manned aircraft, the J-20 can act as the commander of the drone swarm," claimed the article.

J-20 as 'commander of the drone swarm'

J-20 chengdu Chinise fighting falcon airplane fighter jet in dark background view from top 3d render. bbevren/iStock

Despite the fact that the fighter can only carry four to six ground-strike munitions, its firepower can be increased by a swarm of drones, each of which can carry four to ten precision-guided munitions.

"The drones can be used as 'eyes and ears' that expand the scope of the J-20's situational awareness and enhance manned aircraft's ability to spy and locate enemy targets," said the article quoted by SCMP.

A J-20 equipped with a swarm of drones, according to the article, may carry out operations, including early-warning missions and combat reconnaissance.

The report further stated that China will "still need to develop and expand the combat strategies between a manned plane and unmanned drones," said the article.