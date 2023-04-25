China updates on Mars rover status after months of silence

China's ambitious Zhurong Mars rover has been silent and still since May 2022.

Recently, Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of the Mars mission, addressed China's state television and provided an update on the rover's status. For months, mission experts have remained silent on the rover's status.

According to reports, excessive dust and sand accumulation on the solar panels caused power generation to fail. And eventually, the rover may have met an unfortunate fate on an alien world and be unable to operate again.

"We have not had any communication from the rover since it entered hibernation. "We are monitoring it every day and believe it has not woken up because the sunlight has not yet reached the minimum level for power generation," said Zhang, as reported by CGTN.

The long journey comes to an end

The rover remained in hibernation for longer than expected. Even NASA’s orbiting probe could not detect any sort of rover movement since September 2022.

On May 18, 2022, it entered the planned hibernation state to brave the freezing conditions on Mars. In winter, temperatures can drop to minus 195 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 125 degrees Celsius) on Mars.

However, it was designed in such a way that it could resume functioning autonomously when temperatures began to rise again in December 2022. This is the northern spring equinox on Mars when the temperature rises slightly, and there is enough sunlight for the rover to generate power.