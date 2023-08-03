China uses 5G robot to do remote eye surgery from 350 miles

Chinese doctors were able to conduct a remote surgery on rabbits from over 350 miles (585 kilometers) away using a 5G robot. The rabbits were present at the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, whereas the surgical team operated on them via a 5G robot from the Hainan Eye Hospital at the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center in Haikou, Hainan province.

The 5G robot was developed in-house by a team of doctors and scientists.

The surgeries took place on June 23, and after a month of operation, the university reported that all the 12 rabbits are in stable condition, according to China Daily. The team of doctors has also conducted similar surgeries on mice, pigs, and other animals previously.