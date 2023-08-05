China's ambitious blueprint: Chang'e-7 seeks lunar water

China has been ambitious in its space exploration ventures, and its latest endeavor aims to unlock the secrets of the moon's water-ice.

In a recent study published in Space: Science & Technology— a peer-reviewed journal— researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese National Space Administration outline their lunar exploration plans.

With the upcoming Chang’e-7 mission, poised to launch in 2026, they aim to identify the location, quantity, and dispersion of water-ice in the moon’s permanently-shadowed regions (PSRs) at the lunar south pole.

A robotic trio

The Chang'e-7 orbiter will play a crucial role in this scientific endeavor by conducting remote sensing observations using a suite of advanced instruments, reports Universe Today.