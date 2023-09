Paleontologists have revealed a 150-million-year-old avialan theropod fossil from Zhenghe County, Fujian Province in China, according to a newly published study published in Nature on September 6.

This incredible find, known as Fujianvenator prodigiosus, effectively bridges a critical 30-million-year gap in our knowledge, providing crucial insights into the early evolution of birds during the Jurassic period.

Flying dinosaurs of the Jurassic

Avialans are a group of theropod dinosaurs that includes all modern birds and their closest extinct relatives. In essence, avialans encompass the lineage that eventually gave rise to modern birds.

This group excludes certain other theropod dinosaurs like Deinonychus and Troodon and has long intrigued scientists. They played a pivotal role in the evolution of flight and the development of avian characteristics, making them a critical part of the dinosaur-to-bird transition in Earth's history.